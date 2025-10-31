Those who didn't believe Putin in 2018 about Burevestnik, Poseidon now have to — Shoigu

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Those who didn't believe Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 about the Burevestnik and Poseidon systems will now have to, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said, summing up the first session of the Peoples of Russia and the CIS international festival.

"About these new weapons - I'm referring to both the Burevestnik and the Poseidon - I can say one thing: there should be no surprise at all. President Vladimir Putin said everything from the podium during his address to the Federal Assembly back in 2018. Maybe some didn't believe it then, but now they'll have to," Shoigu said.

Earlier, during a meeting with special military operation veterans Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle. According to the head of state, it is far more powerful than the advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Prior to this, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to the head of state on the completion of tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile, which flew for approximately 15 hours and covered a distance of 14,000 km during the October 21 test.

TASS is the information partner of the international festival Peoples of Russia and the CIS.