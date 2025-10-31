APEC summit declaration to spur practical cooperation between states — Russian MFA

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, October 31. /TASS/. The final declaration of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will spur interested countries to take action to implement joint projects, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters.

"We expect it to be a powerful impetus, so that tools and platforms can become practically meaningful on its basis, so that they can be the basis for projects, collaboration, for revealing pain points, that's the essence of this declaration," he said, adding that "this isn't just a piece of paper, it's a push for action by countries, those interested, maybe not all at once, but considering their differences and potential."

The declaration of the summit will be short but comprehensive, the diplomat noted. "It contains many approaches that are in line with the ongoing discussions, including ensuring energy security, sustainability, ensuring trade on an equal basis, developing innovation, new technologies, artificial intelligence, addressing demographic issues, social problems," Pankin said.