Kremlin declines to comment on FT story on alleged cancellation of Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a Financial Times report claiming that the United States had allegedly canceled a Budapest summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after Moscow sent a memorandum on Ukraine.

The newspaper also alleged that the conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the summit’s preparations was "tense."

"I would not like to comment on this newspaper report, I just suggest that everyone recall the wording used in the statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department following the conversation between Lavrov and Rubio," he said in response to a request for comment. "There were completely different wordings and assessments."