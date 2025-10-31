Kremlin attaches great importance to Mishustin's visit to China

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's upcoming visit to China is of great importance for Moscow, and everyone is awaiting it, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing, responding to a TASS question about the Russian prime minister's visit to China.

"We expect that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be received by Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is also a mutual tradition in bilateral relations. Therefore, we are, of course, looking forward to this visit and attach great importance to it," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Mishustin will visit China on November 3-4. The 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, with the participation of Mishustin and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang.