Countries test nuclear weapons using math models all the time — Shoigu

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. No country has ever stopped their nuclear weapons tests, but now they are based on mathematical models, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said after the first session of the international festival "Peoples of Russia and the CIS".

"The tests did not stop in any country for a single day, not for an hour. The only difference is that they were carried out using computational techniques, not physical tests, but mathematical models were created. Such tests are being conducted because all this requires constant attention and continuous improvement," he told reporters.

The first international festival "Peoples of Russia and the CIS" will last six days. As Shoigu said earlier, the festival will become one of the key events aimed at strengthening and harmonizing interethnic relations and civil unity, preserving and strengthening traditional spiritual and moral values, and promoting the traditions, history, and customs of the peoples of Russia and the post-Soviet countries. According to him, the festival will bring together numerous guests from different regions of Russia and the CIS member states.

