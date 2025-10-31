Putin, Xi Jinping maintain constant contact — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, maintain constant contact, directly or indirectly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"The leaders [of Russia and China] are in constant contact, directly or indirectly," he said, when asked if Putin planned to pass a message to Xi through Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who is expected to make a visit to China.

Peskov added that he was unable to say at the moment if Putin would pass on a message.

Mishutsin will visit China on November 3-4. He is scheduled to take part in the 30th regular meeting of the two countries’ heads of government in the city of Hangzhou. In Beijing, he will be received by Chinese President Xi Jinping.