Russia to do the same if others conduct nuclear weapons testing — top security official

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Moscow will carry out nuclear weapons testing if other countries do it, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin, the supreme commander-in-chief, has already given a response (to statements about other countries potentially conducting nuclear testing - TASS). If they start testing, we will naturally do the same," he pointed out following the first session of an international festival dubbed "The Peoples of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)".

"I don’t see any novelties here; that’s an appropriate response. If they don’t do it, then we won’t either," Shoigu added.

