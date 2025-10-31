Russia welcomes APEC's return to energy realism — Deputy PM Overchuk

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, October 31. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes APEC's return to realistic approaches to energy sector development, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"The transformation of global economy is associated with a transition to a new technological paradigm," he said at a meeting of economic leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. "Artificial intelligence is beginning to play a key role here. It is important that this tool works to improve people's well-being and not create new threats and digital divides," Overchuk added.

"Russia relies on specialized United Nations mechanisms to effectively use the potential of artificial intelligence while minimizing risks," he noted. "APEC is in demand here as a platform for sharing best practices and implementing projects. The development of artificial intelligence has boosted energy demand," the official stressed.

Overchuk emphasized the necessity to utilize all energy resources, including natural gas and nuclear energy, on the principles of technological neutrality. "We welcome APEC's return this year to realistic approaches to energy sector development, with an emphasis on energy security and access to energy," he stated.