MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. At the opening of the inaugural International Festival Peoples of Russia and the CIS, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu delivered a resolute message: any attempt to defeat Russia through military force is doomed to failure.

"Russia’s history demonstrates that our enemies, with stubborn persistence, have repeatedly sought to divide us in order to exploit and manipulate us for their own selfish gains," Shoigu stated. "But these efforts have consistently failed - and will continue to do so - because the brotherhood of our peoples remains unbreakable, standing firmly behind our nation’s defenses."

He further warned that "today, globalist forces are aggressively promoting a cult of consumerism, extreme individualism, cynicism, and cruelty." Instead of pursuing harmony and moral development, he explained, individuals infected by these destructive ideas "become soulless consumers who are easily manipulated and subjugated, undermining societal foundations and transforming entire states into fragmented regions or colonies."

Reflecting on recent history, Shoigu noted, "Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, we faced targeted ideological assaults aimed at eroding our civilization’s core values. The consequences of this assault are still evident today." He emphasized that "the spiritual backbone of our society is rooted in moral principles handed down by our ancestors over centuries."

He highlighted these enduring values: "A commitment to truth and justice, mercy, love, the strength of family, and unwavering devotion to the Motherland. These principles fueled the energy, creativity, and achievements of our forebears, and they continue to inspire us today." Shoigu underscored that "these values form the foundation of our statehood, underpin the lives of individuals and families, and shape our culture and worldview."

TASS serves as the information partner for the Peoples of Russia and the CIS festival.