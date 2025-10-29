Poseidon has no analogues or countermeasures — Duma committee’s chief

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Poseidon is an exceptionally powerful weapon, capable of disabling entire states, and currently it has no countermeasures, State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrey Kartapolov has told the media.

"This is truly a very powerful weapon, capable of disabling entire states or putting them out of action. There are currently no antidotes or countermeasures against it. No one has any analogues," Kartapolov said.

He emphasized that Russia is the only country possessing this type of weapon. "Currently, there is no parity in these types of weapons, because we are the only ones with them," the legislator added.