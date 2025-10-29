Drone attack on Russia’s Bryansk Region damages residential buildings, industrial site

BRYANSK, October 29. /TASS/. Nine residential buildings and an industrial facility have been damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"According to preliminary reports, the attack damaged nine residential buildings, and an industrial facility of the Miratorg agricultural company. The scene examination will continue in the daytime. Response teams are working at the sites," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses destroyed 46 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk Region last night.