Trump has quite a history of canceling meetings with Putin over Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. At least three meetings between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have been canceled in the past few years, including in Trump’s first presidency, TASS has calculated.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he was canceling his upcoming talks with Putin in Budapest, but said he could still do a meeting with the Russian leader "in the future."

During his first term as president in 2017-2021, Trump held several meetings with Putin, but, in 2018, two rounds of full-format talks were canceled. In particular, Trump and Putin were due to meet in Paris on November 11, 2018, but France requested that the meeting be cancelled so as not to distract attention from festivities marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

Back then, the two leaders had a brief conversation at a working breakfast in the Elysee Palace as they agreed to meet at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on December 1, 2018. However, Trump canceled talks two days before the summit over Russia’s refusal to release Ukrainian sailors it seized in the Kerch Strait. Nevertheless, the Russian and US leaders had an informal standing conversation on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The two presidents next met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. And their first summit since Trump’s return to the White House took place in Alaska in August 2025.