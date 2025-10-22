Calls for nuclear disarmament regardless of geopolitics sound unrealistic — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has emphasized the impracticality of advocating for nuclear disarmament without considering the current military and political realities.

"Calls for accelerated nuclear disarmament, divorced from the actual security environment and the interests of nuclear-armed states, are entirely unrealistic," he stated. He also highlighted that numerous persistent issues have emerged in the strategic domain, primarily stemming from Western countries' destabilizing doctrinal principles and military-technical programs aimed at achieving military superiority over potential adversaries.

Ryabkov made these remarks during a webinar series titled The History and Present Day of Russian Nuclear Policy and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Sphere, organized by the Center for Energy and Security with support from the Presidential Grants Fund.