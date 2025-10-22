Russia cannot resume information exchange with US on New START — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia sees no opportunity to resume the exchange of information with the United States on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"As for the New START Treaty and the [resumption] of information exchange [with the United States] on this topic, I simply do not see the possibility for this, since we have completely suspended the treaty. This includes every single element of this mechanism, be it inspections, demonstrations, or regular meetings of the supervisory authority - everything. And this also, of course, includes the exchange of information," he told a meeting of the webinar series "History and Modernity of Russian Nuclear Policy and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Field," organized by the Center for Energy and Security with the support of the Presidential Grants Foundation.

Ryabkov explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for the New START Treaty was for the parties to be committed to the central quantitative restrictions on the strategic offensive weapons for another year after the official expiration of the treaty.

"Thus, during this year, we committed ourselves not to exceed these central quantitative limits, provided that the United States maintains the established balance, that they do not do anything that would lead us to conclude that they themselves exceeded these limits, on the one hand, and on the other, that they do nothing in the field of strategic defense that we can regard as a significant devaluation of our own deterrence capabilities," he said.

Ryabkov noted that if nothing like this happens during the year of the moratorium, it will be possible to see what to do next.

"This is a limited offer designed for a limited time period. We hope that it will be accepted," he said.

On September 22, Putin said that Moscow, after the expiration of the New START Treaty next February, is ready to continue to adhere to the quantitative restrictions on the document for another year, if Washington acts in a similar way.

On October 5, US President Donald Trump called the Russian leader's proposal a good idea. However, Moscow is yet to receive Washington’s official reaction to it.