ICBM, cruise missiles launched during nuclear exercise — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were conducted during a nuclear force exercise led by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin website reported.

"Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, a strategic nuclear force exercise was conducted involving the land, sea, and air components. During the exercise, practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were conducted," the statement said.

Russia’s strategic deterrence forces

The Russian strategic deterrence forces are intended to deter aggression against Russia and its allies and rout an aggressor in a war with the use of various armaments, including nuclear weapons. They comprise the strategic offensive and defensive forces.

The Russian strategic offensive forces armed with intercontinental missile and airborne systems are based on the strategic nuclear forces that embrace the Strategic Missile Force. They also comprise strategic conventional forces as dual-purpose troops: units and formations of strategic and long-range bombers, and also submarines, surface ships and Russian naval missile-carrying aircraft with long-range conventional precision weapons.

The Russian strategic defensive forces are based on combat-ready troops of the Aerospace Force that integrates the missile attack early warning system, the space control system, the anti-ballistic missile, space and air defense systems.