Media outlets spread fake news to undermine upcoming Russia-US summit — official

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. News outlets are distorting reports about the Russia-US summit in Budapest in order to undermine it, said Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

He noted that preparations for the summit are underway.

"Media is twisting comment about the ‘immediate future’ to undercut the upcoming Summit. Preparations continue," he wrote in English on the X social network, commenting on the purported cancellation of the Russia-US summit in Hungary.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington will begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders which may take place in the Hungarian capital "without delay." According to him, this is "indeed a very important moment." Preparations for the meeting will begin in the near future, following a phone conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ushakov specified.

In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit.

On October 20, Lavrov and Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks.

Later, CNN reported that a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio had been postponed indefinitely which may impact the Budapest talks between the Russian and US leaders.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, the Russia-US summit requires serious preparations so no specific dates had been set.