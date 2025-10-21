Collapse of arms control treaties system puts world in peril, warns senior Russian MP

GENEVA, October 21. /TASS/. The world is in jeopardy amid the collapsing system of international arms control treaties, a senior Russian lawmaker has warned.

"The global landscape is currently fraught with peril," Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament and head of the Russian delegation to the 151st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), said at a discussion on strategic stability and arms control.

"I would like to recall that, as of 2025, several critical components of the international treaty framework concerning arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation, which constitute the legal foundation of the global security architecture, will have either become ineffective or diminished in importance due to the withdrawal of major nations," he stated.

Among such documents he cited the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, the 1987 Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty), the 1990 Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty), and the 1992 Open Skies Treaty (OST).

"Furthermore, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) established in 1996 has not yet entered into force," he went on to say. "On February 5, 2026, the final document remaining, the 2010 Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Offensive Arms (New START Treaty), will expire."

Founded in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union is one of the oldest and most authoritative international parliamentary organizations bringing together parliaments from 183 countries, including Russia.