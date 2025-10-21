Zelensky shamelessly formulates terms for trilateral meeting in Budapest — senator

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has been shamelessly putting forward his own terms for a trilateral meeting in Budapest involving himself and Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States as he conditions the holding of talks on that, a senior Russian senator said.

"Zelensky seems to have gone nuts. He has been publicly bargaining for participation in the Budapest meeting," Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, wrote on his Telegram channel. "The Kiev leader has shamefully formulated his own terms for a trilateral meeting, making the upcoming talks between the Russian and US presidents in the Hungarian capital contingent on that," he noted.

Following a phone conversation with Putin on October 16, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington will prepare for another one-on-one between the two leaders that could be organized in the Hungarian capital "without delay."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had had ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit and that relevant work began on Thursday evening.