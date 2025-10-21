Polish threats to security of Putin’s plane show readiness for terrorist attacks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Poland of being prepared to carry out terrorist acts.

"The Poles are now ready to commit terrorist acts themselves," Lavrov said following talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timotheos.

"I have recently heard that Mr. [Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw] Sikorski threatened that the security of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s plane would not be guaranteed in Polish airspace if he flew to Budapest for the proposed summit with [US President Donald] Trump," Lavrov added, explaining his remark.

"So Poland has issued an official court decision that essentially justifies the terrorist attack on Nord Stream, and now the foreign minister is saying that if the Polish court demands it, they will block the free movement of the Russian leader’s plane," the foreign minister stated.

He also noted that "right now, [Vladimir] Zelensky and his team are still being provoked by the Poles, who have in fact justified this terrorist act, the attacks on Nord Stream." In his view, "these cases are quite revealing."