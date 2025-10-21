Russia’s stance remains unchanged following Alaska summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia has maintained its position in line with the understandings achieved during the Alaska talks between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I would like to officially stress that Russia has not altered its stance compared to the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump extended talks in Alaska. These understandings rest on the accord established back then and clearly stated by President Trump when he said that a lasting and sustainable peace is needed rather than an immediate ceasefire that would lead nowhere," he told a news conference. "And we remain dedicated to this formula, and I reiterated this yesterday when I spoke with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio."

According to the top Russian diplomat, the calls for "stopping immediately" now coming from Washington would mean ignoring the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine. "That is why, when we now hear from Washington that it is necessary to stop immediately, to stop discussing things, to stop and let history judge, you know if we stop immediately, it will mean ignoring the root causes of the conflict the US administration under Donald Trump clearly understood and said it recognized this," he noted.

"I mean ensuring Ukraine’s off-bloc, neutral, nuclear-free status, which means abandoning any attempts to drag it into NATO," he stated. "I mean ending the actual genocide of the Russian and Russian-speaking population the Kiev regime has been practicing since even before Mr. [Vladimir] Zelensky came to power, when it banned all potential rights of the national minority Russians are formally recognized in Ukraine. As a matter of fact, most of Ukraine’s population speaks and thinks in Russian, but the Russian language has been banned in all spheres of life. An absolutely Nazi regime."