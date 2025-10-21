Russian intel chief says US focus on force means readiness to put pressure on partners

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The US President Donald Trump administration's focus on force in global politics means that it is prepared to put severe pressure on its partners as well, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said, adding that "there are no longer any untouchables."

"In turn, the Donald Trump administration's reliance on force in global politics means readiness to put severe pressure on other players, including partners in the liberal camp. There are no longer any untouchables," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states. The text has been published on the SVR website.

"We see Washington constantly threatening triple-digit tariffs even on its closest allies or demanding that NATO founding member Denmark hand over nothing less than the entire Greenland to the Americans," Naryshkin stressed, adding that amid this background, one can hardly expect "any ceremonies in relation to states outside the Euro-Atlantic bloc."