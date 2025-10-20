Team work toward holding Russia-US summit in Budapest has yet to start — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Russian and US teams have yet to begin preparations for a Budapest summit between their presidents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Preparations for the summit have not been fully started yet. Of course, everybody is busy implementing the orders issued by the two presidents. But large-scale negotiations and team work toward making appropriate arrangements for the summit have yet to begin," Peskov shared.

Following a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 16, US leader Donald Trump announced that they agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington will prepare for another one-on-one between the two leaders that could be organized in the Hungarian capital "without delay."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had had ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit and that relevant work began on Thursday evening.