Russia insists that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev remains inadmissible — MFA

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia has explicitly and comprehensively outlined its stance on the inadmissibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"Moscow has articulated its position with absolute clarity, breadth, and depth, thoroughly presenting its rationale," Zakharova stated. "The statements were not made to foster controversy or debate; rather, they were designed to preclude such possibilities, backed by profound reasoning. Russia’s goal was to explain and lay out its arguments." She emphasized that Russia’s objections are not merely based on the assertion that such supplies are unacceptable in principle. "Yes, it is unacceptable - without question," she affirmed, "but what follows is equally important: the proposal contradicts the very language of peace that the West claims so frequently at various forums. The idea of supplying missiles directly conflicts with the rhetoric of 'peace' that Western officials often cite," she underscored.

On October 17, during a meeting with Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington itself requires Tomahawk missiles and other weapons Kiev would like to have. According to Axios, citing sources, Trump told Zelensky that the United States currently has no intention of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Trump reportedly emphasized that his current priority is diplomacy, and that supplying such missiles could undermine efforts in that regard.

Earlier, on October 6, Trump announced that he had essentially reached a decision regarding the potential transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, though he did not disclose the specifics of that decision. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by warning that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the direct involvement of American military personnel would be impossible and cautioned that such a move would mark a "completely new, qualitatively different stage of escalation," affecting Russia-US relations. Additionally, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned that if Tomahawk missiles are supplied to Kiev, Moscow would need to respond appropriately.