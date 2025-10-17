Russia’s Security Council develops approaches to neutralizing AI threats

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Scientific and Expert Council of the Security Council has developed approaches to neutralize potential threats to the country from artificial intelligence technologies.

"Approaches have been developed to neutralize these threats based on the use of trusted technologies," the Russian Security Council press service told TASS after a meeting of the committee of the Scientific and Expert Council of the Security Council. The meeting addressed threats to Russia's national interests in the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

"Countering these threats requires the formation of the necessary regulatory and technical framework, including the creation of specialized centers in certain areas of research in scientific, technical, technological, regulatory and legal fields, as well as in the field of education," the participants of the meeting stated.

"The issues of using artificial intelligence technologies in the interests of ensuring information security, as well as scientific and methodological approaches to identifying photo and video images created using deepfake technologies were considered. They also discussed the main threats to the national interests of the Russian Federation in the development and use of artificial intelligence technologies," the press service added.

The members of the Information Security Committee of the Scientific Expert Council of the Security Council emphasized the complex nature of threats to individuals, society and the state associated with the dissemination of photo and video content on the Internet created using deepfake technology.