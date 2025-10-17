MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is still lacking political will to name those who are responsible for attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, said.

"As they claim, the IAEA is trying to distance itself as much as possible from politics by not saying who is to blame for shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. But we see it perfectly well that both Mr. [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi and the IAEA inspectors at the ZNPP are fully aware of that but lack political will to state openly where attacks on the ZNPP come from and who is to blame for the situation one of Europe’s largest nuclear plants is in," he said.

"Does the IAEA react to this? I would say, the agency reports such developments," Miroshnik noted and placed entire responsibility for the plant’s difficult situation on the Kiev regime.