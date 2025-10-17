Putin convenes Security Council meeting after phone call with Trump — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Following a phone call with US leader Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the details of their exchange of opinions at a meeting of permanent members of the Security Council on Thursday evening, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Soon after the telephone communication with US President Donald Trump yesterday evening, he convened a meeting of permanent Security Council members to inform them about the exchange of opinions with his American counterpart," Ushakov recounted.

On Thursday evening, Putin and Trump held their eighth phone call this year. The conversation between the two leaders lasted almost 2.5 hours, making it this year’s longest.

After the phone call, Ushakov described it as meaningful and extremely frank. The Russian presidential aide said Moscow and Washington would prepare for a new summit that could be organized in Budapest "without delay." Preparations for the two leaders’ next one-on-one will begin with a phone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ushakov specified.

Following a phone conversation with Putin on Thursday, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon. Later, the US president noted that the meeting may take place in the next couple of weeks.

The two leaders discussed resolving the Ukraine conflict, Washington’s potential Tomahawk supplies to Kiev, bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington , and the situation in the Gaza Strip. They agreed to keep in touch following the conversation.