Russia-US Arctic cooperation will be beneficial despite attempts to derail it — envoy

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the United States in the Arctic will be beneficial for both countries, despite attempts to disrupt it, Special Presidential Envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"There are attempts to derail the dialogue and cooperation with the US. Undoubtedly, we believe that cooperation in the Arctic with the United States will be beneficial for both Russia and the US," he said.

On August 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is currently discussing the possibility of working together with the United States to obtain liquefied natural gas, not only in the Russian Arctic but also in Alaska.