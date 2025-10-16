Russia, OPEC+ honoring commitments on oil market rebalancing — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia together with its partners in OPEC+ is honoring commitments for the global oil market rebalancing, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Russia continue cooperation within the OPEC+ framework. Our partners and we fulfill obligations on the basis of mutual interests for the international oil market rebalancing," Putin said.

This is done not merely for producers but for consumers also, the head of state said. "The result of joint efforts is present. I mean supply volumes on the market and the price situation in the first instance," Putin added.