Russian forces in Kherson Region repel attack involving UAVs, unmanned boats

GENICHESK, October 14. /TASS/. Russian forces operating in the Kherson Region have repelled a Ukrainian attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned boats, a scout for Battlegroup Dnepr with the callsign Sukhoi told TASS.

"We were on combat duty and were ordered to be on full combat alert. We wasted no time, put on full gear and took our positions. We thought there would be a drone attack. At last, the enemy launched a combined strike. A Baba Yaga spotter drone came from one side, a quadcopter. Enemy unmanned boats approached through the water. They were equipped with multiple rocket launchers and they targeted our position, with the drone helping them adjust fire. One of our troops acted quickly and shot down the spotter drone using small arms," he said, adding that service members couldn’t see the drone because it was nighttime.

Another scout, with the callsign Koba, added that apart from the spotter drone, there were several other UAVs, but Russian forces still managed to repel the attack. According to him, it was a miracle that the thermobaric weapons that two drones were carrying did not explode. "God must be protecting us," he said.