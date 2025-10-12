Moldova repeats mistakes of other by making Russia its antagonist — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Current authorities of Moldova makes a serious mistake by making Russia its antagonist for the sake of building up their relations with Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on the new military strategy adopted by Chisinau this week, where Russia is called the threat.

"This is the continuation of rather confrontational line in respect of our country, the unfriendly line. From our point of view, current leaders of Moldova make a serious mistake," Peskov noted.

"They believe the line of building up relations with Europe implies full antagonization of Russia. One country has already made such a mistake. It did not bring any good to this one country," he stressed.

On October 8, the new military strategy of Moldova by 2035 was approved at the meeting of the government, according to which Russia is the main security threat for Moldova.