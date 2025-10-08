Casualties from Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod Region’s village up to 11

BELGOROD, October 8. /TASS/. The number of casualties from the Ukrainian missile attack on the village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekino District of the Belgorod Region has risen to 11, the Regional Health Minister Andrey Ikonnikov has told the media.

"The bombardment of Maslova Pristan left 11 people injured," he said.

The injured are receiving medical care. If necessary, the regional Ministry of Health will conduct a telemedicine consultation with federal centers and adjust the care being provided.