Ukraine suffers serious manpower losses during liberation of Novovasilyevskoye — expert

MELITOPOL, October 8. /TASS/. While the Russian army was liberating the Novovasilyevskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region, the Ukrainian army suffered serious manpower losses, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the region, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Cooperation with Law Enforcement Agencies and Emergency Situations Sergey Yurchenko said.

"According to my data, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered serious losses in manpower during the retreat from Novovasilyevskoye. As our Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin said, the enemy is now retreating along the entire front, and the Zaporozhye Region is no exception," Yurchenko, who is also fighting in the special military operation, told TASS.

The deputy said the regional authorities are ready to provide any assistance to the residents of the liberated settlements.