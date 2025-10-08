Russian upper house ratifies agreement on military cooperation with Cuba

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) has ratified an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation with Cuba.

"The military cooperation agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Cuba, signed in Havana on March 13, 2025, and in Moscow on March 19, 2025, is hereby ratified," the upper house said in a document.

The move to ratify the agreement "will provide legal grounds to define the goals, areas and forms of bilateral military cooperation," and will also contribute to strengthening and developing relations between Russia and Cuba in this field.