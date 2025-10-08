Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The ratification by the Russian State Duma of the agreement on military cooperation between Russia and Cuba can be viewed as Moscow’s timely response to Washington’s threats to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles for the benefit of the Kiev regime, Alexander Stepanov, military expert with the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told TASS.

"This is about a symmetrical response to the potential supply of Tomahawks. The ratified agreement maximally expands our military cooperation and allows, within the framework of bilateral interaction and in coordination with the government of the Republic of Cuba, to deploy virtually any offensive systems on the island’s territory," the expert explained.

He added that to stabilize the balance of power and establish parity, the deployment of modern types of weapons to Cuba, such as the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems and the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile system, would be a justified response to NATO’s actions as a whole. It would create an effective deterrent capable of reaching strategically important targets on US territory, thereby maintaining the balance of power and parity in offensive capabilities.

The document, signed in March 2025, establishes a legal framework for joint operations, training, experience exchange and military equipment supplies, granting Russian military personnel and specialists immunity from Cuban jurisdiction. For Havana, this agreement is a guarantee of sovereignty protection and access to advanced military technologies amid increasing US pressure in the Caribbean region. The resumption of full-scale military partnership with Cuba signals Russia’s return to a region traditionally considered by the US as its zone of influence.