Kremlin mum on potential Putin-Trump telephone conversation later today

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not disclose whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump later today.

Today is Putin's birthday, an occasion for foreign leaders to call or send a telegram.

"I will not announce anything. We will give you a statement following the results [of the contacts]," Peskov said in response to a TASS question about whether Putin's schedule includes a conversation with Trump today.