Any deployment of troops from third countries could trigger new conflicts — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The military presence of foreign actors in Afghanistan may provoke new conflicts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in opening remarks at the seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan.

"We reiterate the categorical inadmissibility of the deployment of military bases of third countries in Afghanistan or similarly in any neighboring country under any pretext," the Russian top diplomat said. "The military presence of foreign actors may destabilize the situation and provoke new conflicts," he warned.