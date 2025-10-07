Moscow Format participants to discuss Afghan national security

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The 7th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan will be held in Moscow on Tuesday.

It is expected that its participants will discuss potential steps on facilitating Afghanistan’s national reconciliation and the expansion of interaction between Kabul and the countries in the region in all the spheres of interstate relations.

The Moscow Format on Afghanistan includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a delegation from Belarus had also been invited while the main format participants will be represented at a level of special presidential representatives and senior officials.