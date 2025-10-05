Ukrainian Armed Forces attack settlements in DPR 10 times in 24 hours

DONETSK, October 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 10 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, firing a total of 11 munitions. One civilian was injured, according to the Office for the Documentation of Ukraine’s War Crimes under the Administration of the Head and Government of the DPR.

"Ten incidents of armed attacks by Ukrainian formations [were recorded over the past day]. Information has been received regarding the injury of a civilian," the statement said.

It was specified that in total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 11 munitions at settlements in the region, as a result of which two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.