Russia, Tajikistan will continue active work on current agenda — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent birthday greetings to Tajikistan's leader Emomali Rahmon and stated that the two countries will continue active work on current agenda issues. The text of the congratulatory message is posted on the presidential website.

"You are making a significant personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership and alliance between our countries. And, of course, we will continue active joint work on current issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agendas," the message reads.

Putin also expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting between the two leaders in Dushanbe "will be constructive and fruitful, serving to further expand the entire range of mutually beneficial Russian-Tajik ties, as well as strengthen the Commonwealth of Independent States."

On October 9, the Russian President will make a state visit to Tajikistan. Putin will also participate in the second Central Asia-Russia summit and a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe.

The Russian leader also noted that Rahmon's leadership has earned him the sincere respect of his compatriots and high prestige abroad.

"Under your leadership, Tajikistan is achieving significant success in the social and economic spheres and is consistently strengthening its position on the global stage," the message stated. Putin wished his Tajik counterpart good health, happiness, prosperity and success.

On October 5, Rahmon turns 73. In addition to the Russian leader, the President of China, the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and other political figures also sent their congratulations to the head of Tajikistan.