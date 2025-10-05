Russian armed forces destroy a special forces group of Ukrainian armed forces in Kupyansk

DONETSK, October 5. /TASS/. A group of servicemen from the 19th special forces center, who survived Russian airstrikes in Kupyansk, were destroyed while attempting to leave the city, Russian security forces told TASS.

"In Kupyansk, our FPV drones destroyed a group of servicemen from the 19th Special Forces Center who survived air strikes. They were attempting to leave the city in an armored vehicle," representatives of the security forces reported.

They clarified that the vehicle stalled on the outskirts of the city, where it was overtaken by Russian UAVs.

According to security forces, nine servicemen were killed in the strikes.