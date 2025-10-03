Senior Russian diplomat discusses Iran nuclear program with Iranian ambassador

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali discussed prospects for resolving issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program amid unlawful actions by Western countries and the United Nations Secretariat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The meeting addressed various aspects related to the prospects of resolving issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program in light of the unlawful actions by Western countries and the UN Secretariat, who are aggressively pushing for the reinstatement of UN Security Council sanctions resolutions against Iran, which were lifted under the the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," the ministry noted.

On September 26, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to extend the validity of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted in support of the Iran nuclear deal, for six months. On September 28, UN sanctions against Iran came into effect.