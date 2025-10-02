Russia's nuclear weapons are more modern than those of any other country — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The level of modernity of Russia's nuclear weapons is higher than that of those at the disposal of any other country in the world, President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Valdai Conference.

"We are doing well in this regard. Our level of modernity is higher than that of any other nuclear country in the world. We've worked hard and long to achieve this," Putin said.

He noted that "parity" has been achieved between Russia and the United States in terms of strategic weapons.

"The Americans have more submarines, but the number of nuclear warheads on these subs is roughly the same. They have more nuclear submarines, and we have slightly fewer strategic nuclear submarines. We have more multipurpose submarines, but they also play a very important role. We have the Strategic Missile Forces, the land-based strategic missile forces," Putin explained.