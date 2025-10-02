Russia's participation in EAEU brings concrete benefits to its citizens — envoy

GENEVA, October 2. /TASS/. Russia's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) brings concrete benefits to Russian citizens, said Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

"This concerns the availability of a wide and competitive range of high-quality, safe, and affordable goods and services, the protection of our rights as consumers, the opportunity for unimpeded employment in any member state, and the so-called pension export," he said, speaking at an EAEU roundtable at UN headquarters in Geneva.

The diplomat noted that this became possible, in particular, thanks to unified sanitary control, technical and customs regulations, the digitalization of economic processes, and the mutual recognition of educational documents and pension records. Cooperation within the common market for medicines and medical devices also proves to be beneficial, Gatilov added.

The EAEU was formed in January 2015 on the basis of the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. It currently includes five countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The organization closely cooperates with a number of countries, including China, the UAE, Iran, and Vietnam.