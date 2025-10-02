MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s claims that Ukraine has purportedly brought back 1,600 children from Russia are yet another heartless lie, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She also called the parliamentary elections held in Moldova a "cringe circus," with the vote becoming an "operation to rescue the Chisinau regime."

TASS has compiled key statements by the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

About Ukrainian settlement

Zelensky and his Western backers have no political will to settle the conflict peacefully: "Regardless of the peace-oriented statements they make, their policy course is evident - it’s a course toward continuing [the conflict] and deliberately escalating the armed standoff with Russia."

The Kiev regime will not be able to resolve the current conflict in Ukraine on the battlefield.

Ending the Ukraine conflict is possible only by recognizing the current territorial reality, restoring Ukraine’s neutral status, observing human rights and rejecting Nazi ideology.

On Zelensky’s claims about children

Zelensky’s statements that Ukraine has purportedly brought back 1,600 children from Russia are a heartless lie: "Russian authorities are unaware of handing over about 1,500 minors to Ukraine, as Zelensky claimed. This is yet another monstrous, shameless, heartless lie."

Russia is doing all it can to return children separated from their families due to the Ukraine conflict: "This mechanism for reuniting families has been in place for a while and is working well. Zelensky must be aware of that."

About New START

Russia has not proposed "seeking creative solutions" for the further full-scale or partial extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START): "The treaty itself does not provide an option for its repeated extension."

About Russian assets

The EU’s intention to use Russian assets for Ukraine is criminal: "And, certainly, the consequences for the instigators and participants of the expropriation are guaranteed."

A harsh, reciprocal response awaits: "Russia has a sufficient arsenal of countermeasures and opportunities for a due retaliatory political and economic reaction."

About hysteria around ‘Russian’ drones

The buzz around so-called Russia drones is created "exclusively to justify for the public" in EU countries their preparations for a direct clash with Moscow.

About Moldovan elections

The parliamentary elections held in Moldova can only be seen as a "cringe circus": "Moldovan political pundits made no bones about the vote. They called it a farce and an imitation. So I think that the most suitable way to describe it is an operation to rescue the Chisinau regime which indeed turned into a real cringe circus."

The elections "further split the already extremely polarized Moldovan society": "The Moldovans feel like they were hoodwinked. They are not ready to agree with artificially produced results."

The post-election situation in Moldova shows that the country is becoming the West's colony: "Instead of the promised freedom, the promised democracy and, naturally, instead of the promised economic prosperity, the republic is further sinking into poverty, resembling the horrible Western European medieval inquisition. It’s literally turning into a Western colony."

About Zelensky’s UN speech

Footage with a packed audience during Zelensky’s speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly shown on Ukrainian TV is a propaganda product, likely edited using artificial intelligence: "The issue is that this is all a lie: the hall was half-empty."

About Czech Republic’s decision

The Czech Republic has not officially notified Russia of an entry ban with service and diplomatic passports: "We saw that statement, we took note of it, but believe it or not, so far no official notifications have been received from the Czech side. They have not shared any details of this unfriendly action, accordingly, we do not have them."

About UN sanctions against Iran

The UN Secretariat, exceeding its authority, declared "restoring" the sanctions resolution on Iran: "A classic example of how the UN Secretariat is acting outside of its mandate and authority, against international law, simply because of its Western slant."

Moves by some countries in the UN Security Council on restoring sanctions against Iran were a "blatant manipulation" and are, essentially, "legally null and void."

About Germany’s sovereignty

The unified Germany did not pass the "maturity test," and it is possible to speak of modern Germany’s sovereignty and independence only provisionally: "Paradoxical, but true: precisely those West and East Germany, separately, were much more independent in making decisions than current so-called unified Germany. Germany does not even have a full-fledged constitution to this day."

About situation in Madagascar

Madagascar’s authorities have not yet been able to bring the mass unrest in the country under control: "The situation is still out of control. There are fatalities and injuries."

About Babi Yar tragedy

The neo-Nazi Kiev regime is trying to absolve those who executed women, children and the elderly in Babi Yar 84 years ago: "This tragedy will never be forgotten, it will be impossible to erase it from human history."