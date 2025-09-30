Europe is not seeking dialogue, but opinions within EU differ, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Europe continues to follow a militaristic path instead of seeking dialogue and creating security guarantees, but European countries have differing opinions on this matter, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media in response to a TASS request for a comment on the European Commission's initiative to take immediate measures to create a "drone wall" on Europe's eastern flank.

"We see that they stick to this militaristic approach instead of considering how to engage in dialogue so as to jointly seek security guarantees during and within the framework of dialogue," he said. Peskov emphasized that the Kremlin "hears differing opinions from European capitals" on this matter. "Therefore, we continue to monitor the situation," he added.

Earlier, EC President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission would propose immediate measures to create a "drone wall" on Europe's eastern flank. She also noted that Europe's response to the alleged intrusions into its airspace would be resolute and united.

The "drone wall" project is a joint initiative of Germany, Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states, aimed at deploying a multilayered system of monitoring and automated defense systems against drones along the border with Russia. The project is currently in the development and prototype selection phase.