Putin congratulates Russians on Day of Reunification of Donbass, Novorossiya with Russia

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the country's citizens on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions with Russia, emphasizing the historical significance of this event.

"Friends, citizens of Russia, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this holiday - the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions with our large, united country. Three years ago, in referendums held in Donbass and Novorossiya, millions of our compatriots freely and independently chose their future," he said in a video message on the occasion of this date.

Putin pointed out that the residents of these historic regions had made their long-cherished dream a reality. "They fulfilled a dream cherished for many years and made a momentous, historic decision: to be with their Fatherland, with Russia, to return to their native family of which they had always been a part," the head of state added.

He noted that the entire country is fighting a "battle" to defend this choice and uphold national interests, shared memory, and values.

From September 23 to 27, 2022, referendums on joining Russia were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. The overwhelming majority of residents voted in favor of this step. On September 30, Putin and the heads of the regions signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia.