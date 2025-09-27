GENICHESK, September 27. /TASS/. NATO instructors are now present in Ukraine for propaganda purposes, with the alliance doing everything it can to ensure that the conflict continues, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

"They have been sending their instructors to Ukraine for a long time. That is, these joint drills between the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO countries have been conducted regularly over the past ten years. And the main training grounds where they were held are in the Odessa and Nikolayev Regions, which are near Kherson. Now, they are giving this more of a propagandistic meaning. They have revealed that instructors from NATO countries have been sent there," he said.

The governor clarified that the instructors primarily teach Ukrainian armed forces and mercenaries, who are increasingly present in Ukraine, how to use military equipment. "There are not enough Ukrainians to replenish the ranks. And they don't want to fight. So with these are provocative actions, NATO is doing everything it can to keep the conflict going," Saldo emphasized.

Earlier, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that the EU intends to occupy Moldova while preparing to deploy NATO troops to the Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria. According to available information, the first group of servicemen from France and the UK has already arrived in Odessa.