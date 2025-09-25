Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan meet on sidelines of UN GA to discuss Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. A four-party meeting of Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session to discuss the Afghan issue, a TASS correspondent reported.

"I expect us to exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan, which is developing very rapidly," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our dialogue has always been useful. I’m sure that today we will exchange opinions and outline further steps," he added.

The meeting continued behind closed doors.