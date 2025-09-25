Russia awaiting US response to Putin’s initiative on New START treaty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow is currently awaiting Washington’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on the future of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START); all participants in the Global Atomic Forum held within World Atomic Week welcomed the initiative, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

"Overall, everyone welcomes Russia’s approach and Putin’s initiative. So we’re waiting for the other side’s reaction," he said.

START III, or New START, set limits on the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, certain other missiles, and nuclear warheads for Russia and the United States. In February 2023, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the accord, though not withdrawing from it. Both sides indicated their intention to continue voluntarily observing the treaty’s central quantitative restrictions until its expiration.

On September 22, Putin told a meeting of the Security Council that Russia is prepared to abide by these restrictions for one year after the treaty expires in February 2026. He stressed, however, that this would only be possible if Washington does the same.