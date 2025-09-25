Ever more countries opt for nuclear power — Rosatom official

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Ever more countries are choosing to develop nuclear energy, said Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff and Chairman of Rosatom’s Supervisory Board.

"It is a great honor for us to welcome representatives of 118 partner countries to World Atomic Week in Moscow. I remember that at the first Atomexpo forum in 2009, we had 25 countries. Today, there are 4.5 times more guests, and we are very proud of this. This means that more and more countries are choosing safe sources of nuclear energy," he said.

Kiriyenko noted that "construction of a fundamentally new nuclear power plant in Seversk is currently in full swing."

"This is the world's first nuclear power plant with a closed fuel cycle directly on-site. All of this is only possible thanks to reliable and long-term partnership with our colleagues and partners from a large number of countries," he said.

The International Atomic Week forum, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, opened in Moscow on September 25.